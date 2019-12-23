PAXEX Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (PAXEX)

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. Over the last seven days, PAXEX has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. PAXEX has a total market cap of $3,984.00 and approximately $98.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAXEX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Axe (AXE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004340 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000085 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00015657 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About PAXEX

PAXEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 13th, 2018. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. The official website for PAXEX is www.paxexcoin.com. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc.

PAXEX Coin Trading

PAXEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAXEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAXEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

