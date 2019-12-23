PDATA (PDATA) Achieves Market Cap of $376,517.00

PDATA (CURRENCY:PDATA) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. PDATA has a total market cap of $376,517.00 and $5,935.00 worth of PDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PDATA has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PDATA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges including Coineal and Coinbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PDATA alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013517 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00182235 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.71 or 0.01160984 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00025783 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00117259 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About PDATA

PDATA’s total supply is 533,872,007 tokens and its circulating supply is 359,237,325 tokens. The Reddit community for PDATA is /r/PDATA. PDATA’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. PDATA’s official message board is medium.com/pdata-token. PDATA’s official website is www.opiria.io.

PDATA Token Trading

PDATA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and Coineal. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PDATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PDATA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PDATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PDATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PDATA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.