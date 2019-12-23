Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Derwent London (LON:DLN)

Derwent London (LON:DLN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Derwent London from GBX 3,269 ($43.00) to GBX 3,722 ($48.96) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Derwent London from GBX 2,850 ($37.49) to GBX 2,900 ($38.15) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Derwent London from GBX 2,650 ($34.86) to GBX 2,800 ($36.83) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,390.31 ($44.60).

DLN opened at GBX 3,848 ($50.62) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91. Derwent London has a 52 week low of GBX 2,779 ($36.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,082 ($53.70). The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion and a PE ratio of 19.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,675.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,312.23.

In related news, insider John David Burns sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,526 ($46.38), for a total value of £5,289,000 ($6,957,379.64). Also, insider Simon P. Silver sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,494 ($45.96), for a total transaction of £349,400 ($459,615.89). In the last quarter, insiders have sold 250,183 shares of company stock worth $864,600,305.

Derwent London plc owns 86 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.2 billion (including joint ventures) as at 31 December 2018, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

