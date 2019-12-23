PeepCoin (PCN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $185,026.00

PeepCoin (CURRENCY:PCN) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 23rd. PeepCoin has a market capitalization of $185,026.00 and $22.00 worth of PeepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PeepCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Bleutrade. Over the last week, PeepCoin has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PeepCoin alerts:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001933 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000604 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000039 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

PeepCoin Profile

PeepCoin (CRYPTO:PCN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2016. PeepCoin’s total supply is 118,244,735,810 coins and its circulating supply is 79,044,735,810 coins. The Reddit community for PeepCoin is /user/pxnteam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PeepCoin’s official Twitter account is @PXNofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PeepCoin is peepcoin.io/peepcoin.

PeepCoin Coin Trading

PeepCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Bleutrade, C-Patex, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PeepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PeepCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PeepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PeepCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PeepCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.