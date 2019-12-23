Peercoin Price Tops $0.18 on Major Exchanges (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. In the last seven days, Peercoin has traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Peercoin has a market capitalization of $4.56 million and approximately $41,796.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peercoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00002361 BTC on exchanges including Trade By Trade, Tux Exchange, CoinEgg and LiteBit.eu.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,476.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $193.18 or 0.02586643 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003657 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00009143 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001841 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00553105 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00006704 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Peercoin Profile

Peercoin (PPC) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2014. Peercoin’s total supply is 25,837,378 coins. Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net.

Buying and Selling Peercoin

Peercoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tux Exchange, Bittylicious, YoBit, Trade By Trade, Livecoin, WEX, Poloniex, Bitsane, BX Thailand, Bittrex, SouthXchange, CoinEgg, HitBTC, Cryptopia and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

