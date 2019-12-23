Perpetual Income & Growth Invest. Trust (LON:PLI) Hits New 1-Year High at $341.85

Shares of Perpetual Income & Growth Invest. Trust (LON:PLI) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 341.85 ($4.50) and last traded at GBX 340.11 ($4.47), with a volume of 79898 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 336.50 ($4.43).

The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 318.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 311.37. The firm has a market cap of $743.87 million and a P/E ratio of -9.58.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. Perpetual Income & Growth Invest. Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.39%.

Perpetual Income & Growth Invest. Trust Company Profile (LON:PLI)

Perpetual Income and Growth Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

