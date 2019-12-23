Phillips 66 Expected to Earn Q4 2019 Earnings of $2.62 Per Share (NYSE:PSX)

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for Phillips 66 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $2.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.06. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Phillips 66’s Q2 2020 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.51. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $27.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PSX. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.82.

NYSE PSX opened at $113.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.30. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $78.44 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.11.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $299,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 406,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,328,000 after acquiring an additional 10,820 shares during the period. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.5% during the second quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $55,461.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.74%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

