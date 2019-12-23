Pillar Market Cap Achieves $5.98 Million (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One Pillar token can now be bought for approximately $0.0231 or 0.00000308 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Cryptopia and Bancor Network. During the last week, Pillar has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pillar has a market capitalization of $5.98 million and $8.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013486 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00182328 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.33 or 0.01164916 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00025780 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00116971 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Pillar

Pillar’s genesis date was June 26th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pillar Token Trading

Pillar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Bancor Network and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pillar using one of the exchanges listed above.

