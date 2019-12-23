Pioneering Technology (CVE:PTE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Shares of Pioneering Technology Corp (CVE:PTE) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 10000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm has a market cap of $1.68 million and a PE ratio of -0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.04.

About Pioneering Technology (CVE:PTE)

Pioneering Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of cooking fire prevention solutions for residential and commercial markets in Canada and the United States. It provides SmartBurner, a cooking fire prevention solution; Safe-T-sensor, a solution to prevent microwave fires and false alarms; SMARTRange, a cooking fire solution for glass top electric ranges; and SmartElement, a cooking system to prevent stovetop cooking fires on electric coiled stoves.

