Piper Jaffray Companies Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO)

Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) – Research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Del Taco Restaurants in a report released on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.10.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on Del Taco Restaurants from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. TheStreet lowered Del Taco Restaurants from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Del Taco Restaurants from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

TACO opened at $7.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.40 million, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Del Taco Restaurants has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $13.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.20.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). Del Taco Restaurants had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $120.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 14.3% in the third quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 3.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 545.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,422 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Del Taco Restaurants in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Del Taco Restaurants news, Director Eileen A. Aptman bought 35,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.19 per share, with a total value of $254,669.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,511 shares in the company, valued at $327,224.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eileen A. Aptman purchased 63,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $469,389.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,601.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 189,879 shares of company stock valued at $1,442,220 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

