Piper Jaffray Companies Comments on Gulfport Energy Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GPOR)

Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Gulfport Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, December 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst K. Harrison forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Gulfport Energy had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $285.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GPOR. BidaskClub upgraded Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on Gulfport Energy from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Gulfport Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut Gulfport Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Gulfport Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.40.

NASDAQ:GPOR opened at $3.06 on Monday. Gulfport Energy has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $9.60. The company has a market cap of $540.30 million, a PE ratio of 1.67, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average of $3.37.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Gulfport Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 474.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10,785 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Gulfport Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Gulfport Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

