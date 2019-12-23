Piper Jaffray Companies Comments on Starbucks Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Starbucks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the coffee company will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.78. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 75.45% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.51.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $88.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.22. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $60.42 and a 12 month high of $99.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $845,610.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,629.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $172,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,928 shares of company stock worth $3,582,175. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth about $744,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 46.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,546,622 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $136,752,000 after purchasing an additional 490,028 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 468.7% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 543,420 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $48,049,000 after purchasing an additional 447,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 8.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 14,787 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

