Piper Jaffray Companies Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Nike in a report released on Thursday, December 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the footwear maker will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.76. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Nike’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

NKE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Nike from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Nike from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Nike from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nike from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.37.

Shares of NKE opened at $99.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.83. Nike has a 1 year low of $68.08 and a 1 year high of $101.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.49.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a return on equity of 50.42% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.36%.

In other Nike news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $2,902,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Campion sold 122,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total value of $11,303,179.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 592,374 shares of company stock valued at $54,907,589 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Nike by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,374,269 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,846,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,583 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Nike by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,672,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,360,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,150 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Nike by 13.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,510,331 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,973,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809,878 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Nike by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,011,376 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,763,905,000 after purchasing an additional 73,514 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in Nike by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 16,990,039 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,426,314,000 after purchasing an additional 183,581 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

