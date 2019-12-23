Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Reaches $0.0267 on Major Exchanges

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.0267 or 0.00000356 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $3.56 million and $23,184.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013258 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00182496 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.08 or 0.01175674 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00025400 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00117102 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain's launch date was August 30th, 2018. Pirate Chain's total supply is 133,394,260 coins. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain.

The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

Pirate Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

