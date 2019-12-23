Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.385 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th.

Portland General Electric has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Portland General Electric has a payout ratio of 64.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Portland General Electric to earn $2.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.7%.

Shares of Portland General Electric stock opened at $56.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.11. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $43.73 and a 12-month high of $58.43.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $542.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.94 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on POR. ValuEngine downgraded Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP William O. Nicholson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $165,780.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,344.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

