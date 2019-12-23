PostCoin (POST) Price Hits $0.0013 on Major Exchanges

PostCoin (CURRENCY:POST) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. PostCoin has a total market cap of $20,196.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of PostCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PostCoin has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. One PostCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit, Cryptopia and Livecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007119 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00008530 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001583 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000195 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000459 BTC.

PostCoin Profile

PostCoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 17th, 2016. PostCoin’s total supply is 15,868,233 coins. PostCoin’s official website is postcoin.top. PostCoin’s official Twitter account is @POSTcoinRU. PostCoin’s official message board is postcoin.top/forum.

Buying and Selling PostCoin

PostCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PostCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PostCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PostCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

