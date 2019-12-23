Power Ledger (POWR) Price Tops $0.0365 on Exchanges

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Power Ledger has a market capitalization of $15.60 million and approximately $481,646.00 worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Power Ledger has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. One Power Ledger token can now be bought for about $0.0365 or 0.00000481 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BX Thailand, Bittrex, Radar Relay and Binance.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013275 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00181380 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.44 or 0.01180823 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00025536 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00117271 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Power Ledger

Power Ledger’s genesis date was July 5th, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,322,399 tokens. Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Power Ledger’s official website is powerledger.io. The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger. The official message board for Power Ledger is medium.com/power-ledger.

Power Ledger Token Trading

Power Ledger can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Upbit, IDEX, Bancor Network, Bittrex, Radar Relay, LATOKEN, Gate.io, Binance, TDAX, BX Thailand, Bithumb, DigiFinex, Kyber Network, Cryptopia, Kucoin, Bitbns and ABCC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Power Ledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Power Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

