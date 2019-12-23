Pressure Biosciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Pressure Biosciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

PBIO opened at $1.00 on Friday. Pressure Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.38.

Pressure Biosciences Company Profile

Pressure BioSciences, Inc develops pressure cycling technology (PCT) solutions. Its PCT technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, such as cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources.

