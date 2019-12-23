Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Q BioMed Inc. is a biomedical acceleration and development company. It focuses on licensing, acquiring, and providing resources to life sciences and healthcare companies. Q BioMed Inc. is based in New York. “

QBIO opened at $1.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 5.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average of $1.02. Q BioMed has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $2.54.

Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts predict that Q BioMed will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Q BioMed Inc, a biomedical acceleration and development company, focuses on licensing, acquiring, and providing resources to life sciences and healthcare companies. The company offers Strontium Chloride SR89, a radiopharmaceutical therapeutic for the treatment of bone cancer pain therapies. It is also developing Man-01, a pre-clinical lead candidate for the treatment of primary open angle glaucoma; BM-001 for the treatment of rare pediatric nonverbal autism spectrum disorder; and Uttroside-B for liver cancer.

