Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Equities research analysts at Imperial Capital lifted their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Northern Oil & Gas in a note issued to investors on Friday, December 20th. Imperial Capital analyst J. Wangler now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.07. Imperial Capital currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Northern Oil & Gas’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Northern Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.25 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northern Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.31.

Shares of NOG stock opened at $2.21 on Monday. Northern Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $2.94.

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The energy company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $233.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.59 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Northern Oil & Gas by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,100 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 96.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 89,699 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 43,929 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 168.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 440,024 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 276,384 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 92.5% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 474,681 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 228,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Northern Oil & Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

