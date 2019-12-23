Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Axos Financial Inc Decreased by Wedbush (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Axos Financial in a report issued on Friday, December 20th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.73. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Axos Financial’s FY2020 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $124.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.87 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AX. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

Shares of NYSE:AX opened at $30.20 on Monday. Axos Financial has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $33.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AX. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Axos Financial by 361.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,252,000 after purchasing an additional 323,402 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,874,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,165,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 593,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,418,000 after purchasing an additional 133,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,509,000. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

