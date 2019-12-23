Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Reduced by Oppenheimer

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FactSet Research Systems in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 19th. Oppenheimer analyst G. Greene now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $2.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.48. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ Q4 2020 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.77 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.65 EPS.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $366.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.42 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 60.69% and a net margin of 24.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.35 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $257.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $245.00 to $241.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $230.00 price target on FactSet Research Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.00.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $265.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $260.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.89. FactSet Research Systems has a 1-year low of $188.31 and a 1-year high of $305.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,146,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,188,303,000 after purchasing an additional 586,547 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,799,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,704,000 after buying an additional 116,960 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,463,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,278,000 after buying an additional 26,339 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 528,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,466,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 9.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 448,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,415,000 after buying an additional 40,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,186 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.64, for a total value of $302,003.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,107.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,558 shares of company stock valued at $898,846. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 28.80%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

