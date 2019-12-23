Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Cintas Co. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Cintas in a report issued on Wednesday, December 18th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the business services provider will earn $2.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.09. William Blair also issued estimates for Cintas’ Q4 2020 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CTAS. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cintas from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cintas from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cintas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $271.50 on Monday. Cintas has a 1 year low of $155.98 and a 1 year high of $277.85. The company has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $259.59 and its 200 day moving average is $255.35.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $536,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,906 shares in the company, valued at $16,873,276.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cintas declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $2.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 33.55%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

