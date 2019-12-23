Q4 2019 Earnings Estimate for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:EPD)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report released on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.59. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotia Howard Weill assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.88.

Shares of EPD opened at $28.13 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.20. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12-month low of $23.33 and a 12-month high of $30.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $61.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.87.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $7.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Randa Duncan Williams bought 322,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $8,359,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased a total of 777,796 shares of company stock worth $20,573,863 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.4% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 31,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at $288,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.4% in the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 17,063 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 37,487 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 16,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 39,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 36.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

