Q4 2019 Earnings Estimate for Goodrich Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Issued By SunTrust Banks

Goodrich Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Fitzpatrick now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.18. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Goodrich Petroleum’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $27.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.55 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GDP. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Goodrich Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.38.

NYSEAMERICAN GDP opened at $9.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.09. Goodrich Petroleum has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $15.24.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GDP. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 44.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Goodrich Petroleum by 11.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 54.0% during the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 9,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 1.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period.

About Goodrich Petroleum

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

