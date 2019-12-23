Q4 2019 Earnings Estimate for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) Issued By Piper Jaffray Companies

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies upped their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst J. Watson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.19.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Cowen set a $16.00 price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $15.00 target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

SOI opened at $14.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $688.58 million, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.68. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $10.24 and a twelve month high of $19.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $59.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.94 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 12.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 10,121.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 932,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,518,000 after buying an additional 923,671 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at $306,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth $1,336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure news, Director Edgar R. Jr. Giesinger purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.68 per share, with a total value of $116,800.00. Company insiders own 14.18% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is 24.85%.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.