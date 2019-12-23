Q4 2019 Earnings Forecast for TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) Issued By Wedbush

TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) – Wedbush dropped their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of TCF Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, December 20th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.01. Wedbush also issued estimates for TCF Financial’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

TCF has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TCF Financial in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $52.00 price objective on shares of TCF Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of TCF Financial in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on TCF Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on TCF Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.27.

Shares of TCF stock opened at $46.74 on Monday. TCF Financial has a 1-year low of $34.62 and a 1-year high of $47.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $459.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. TCF Financial’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCF. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in TCF Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of TCF Financial by 188.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of TCF Financial during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCF Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TCF Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. 80.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Vance K. Opperman acquired 10,000 shares of TCF Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.51 per share, for a total transaction of $425,100.00. Also, Director Arthur A. Weiss acquired 4,800 shares of TCF Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.91 per share, for a total transaction of $201,168.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,594.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

