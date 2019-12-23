Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Teranga Gold Corp (TSE:TGZ) Raised by Analyst

Teranga Gold Corp (TSE:TGZ) – Research analysts at Cormark increased their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Teranga Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 19th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.40. Cormark also issued estimates for Teranga Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Get Teranga Gold alerts:

Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$94.35 million for the quarter.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Teranga Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Shares of TSE:TGZ opened at C$6.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Teranga Gold has a 1 year low of C$2.97 and a 1 year high of C$6.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.43 million and a PE ratio of -21.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.63 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.02.

About Teranga Gold

Teranga Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold in West Africa. Its projects comprising Sabodala gold mine located in the Republic of Senegal and Wahgnion gold project located in Burkina Faso, as well as 100% owned Golden Hill project, which include 3 exploration permits covering an area of approximately 468 square kilometers located in southwestern Burkina Faso on the Houndé belt.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Teranga Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teranga Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.