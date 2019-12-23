Qbic (QBIC) Trading 71.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Qbic (CURRENCY:QBIC) traded up 35.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 23rd. During the last seven days, Qbic has traded 71.6% lower against the dollar. Qbic has a total market cap of $3,198.00 and $39.00 worth of Qbic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qbic coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, CryptoBridge and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Qbic alerts:

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00066624 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.15 or 0.00582588 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005520 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00012122 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000187 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 56.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qbic Coin Profile

Qbic (QBIC) is a coin. Qbic’s total supply is 5,426,068 coins and its circulating supply is 4,684,176 coins. The official website for Qbic is qbic.io. Qbic’s official Twitter account is @CryptoQbic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Québecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. It was launched in April 2014 and abandoned in the next few days. Over the past six weeks, the community of miners and investors have been coordinating a re-launch and preparing all the required pieces, including the removal of a 50% premine. The coin now has a 21M supply. “

Buying and Selling Qbic

Qbic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, CryptoBridge and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qbic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qbic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qbic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.