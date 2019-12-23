Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Price Reaches $0.0909

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market capitalization of $6.36 million and approximately $142,792.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can currently be purchased for $0.0909 or 0.00001218 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Tidex, CoinExchange and Liqui. In the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007143 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00022011 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003611 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008497 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.62 or 0.02540328 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 37.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013489 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000315 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 69,926,918 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org.

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Upbit, Liqui, CoinExchange and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

