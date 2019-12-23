QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of QuinStreet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Shares of QNST stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $795.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. QuinStreet has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $20.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.19.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). QuinStreet had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $126.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.65 million. Analysts forecast that QuinStreet will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 21,166 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total value of $330,189.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 327,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,105,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Josephs sold 75,000 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $1,164,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 125,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,947,524.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,700 shares of company stock worth $2,336,474. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in QuinStreet during the third quarter worth about $22,111,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,440,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,642,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,883,000 after buying an additional 961,915 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in QuinStreet by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,257,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,784,000 after buying an additional 693,104 shares during the period. Finally, Prospect Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in QuinStreet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,778,000. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

