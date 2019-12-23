Rachel Kentleton Acquires 13 Shares of Paypoint plc (LON:PAY) Stock

Paypoint plc (LON:PAY) insider Rachel Kentleton acquired 13 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,000 ($13.15) per share, with a total value of £130 ($171.01).

Rachel Kentleton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 22nd, Rachel Kentleton acquired 13 shares of Paypoint stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 942 ($12.39) per share, for a total transaction of £122.46 ($161.09).

On Tuesday, October 22nd, Rachel Kentleton acquired 14 shares of Paypoint stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 912 ($12.00) per share, for a total transaction of £127.68 ($167.96).

LON:PAY remained flat at $GBX 1,002 ($13.18) on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,880. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.00. Paypoint plc has a 12-month low of GBX 748 ($9.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,158 ($15.23). The firm has a market capitalization of $691.40 million and a PE ratio of 15.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 957.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 944.78.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a GBX 21 ($0.28) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Paypoint’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.74%.

PAY has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,110 ($14.60) target price on shares of Paypoint in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paypoint in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,153.67 ($15.18).

Paypoint Company Profile

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Romania, North America, and France. The company offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles and prepaid debit card top-ups, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, broadband, and receipt advertising.

