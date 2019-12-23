Ragnarok Market Cap Achieves $4,626.00 (RAGNA)

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 23rd. Ragnarok has a market capitalization of $4,626.00 and $13.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ragnarok has traded 23.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ragnarok coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including Escodex and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013169 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00183122 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.62 or 0.01180848 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00025561 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00117456 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Ragnarok

Ragnarok’s total supply is 18,047,278 coins and its circulating supply is 15,224,359 coins. Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ragnarok’s official website is ragnaproject.io.

Ragnarok Coin Trading

Ragnarok can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Escodex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ragnarok should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ragnarok using one of the exchanges listed above.

