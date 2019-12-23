Ramsdens (LON:RFX) Sets New 12-Month High at $240.00

Ramsdens Holdings PLC (LON:RFX) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 240 ($3.16) and last traded at GBX 235 ($3.09), with a volume of 103658 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 228.50 ($3.01).

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ramsdens in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Get Ramsdens alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 207.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 193.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.49, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.47 million and a P/E ratio of 12.30.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a GBX 2.70 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. Ramsdens’s payout ratio is 0.37%.

Ramsdens Company Profile (LON:RFX)

Ramsdens Holdings PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Foreign Currency Exchange, Pawnbroking Loans, Precious Metals Buying, and Jewellery Retail. The company offers foreign currency exchange, and pawnbroking and related financial services.

Further Reading: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Ramsdens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramsdens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.