Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Raised to “Buy” at Sandler O’Neill

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) was upgraded by analysts at Sandler O’Neill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.50 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Sandler O’Neill’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Ready Capital from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ready Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Compass Point lowered Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.10.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Shares of RC opened at $15.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.67 and its 200-day moving average is $15.37. Ready Capital has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $16.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.57 million, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.67.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 million. Ready Capital had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 8.19%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ready Capital will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the third quarter worth $237,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 74.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Ready Capital by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 6,042 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ready Capital by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 806,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,163,000 after buying an additional 35,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $5,174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Featured Story: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.