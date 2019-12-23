Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for General Electric (GE)

General Electric (NYSE: GE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/11/2019 – General Electric was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $11.50.

12/8/2019 – General Electric had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

12/4/2019 – General Electric had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $11.00 to $12.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/3/2019 – General Electric was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/3/2019 – General Electric had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

12/3/2019 – General Electric had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

11/4/2019 – General Electric had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

11/1/2019 – General Electric was given a new $5.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

11/1/2019 – General Electric was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “General Electric is poised to gain from its portfolio restructuring program, digital business, efforts to reduce leverage, international commercial presence and improvement in segmental businesses in the quarters ahead. It expects adjusted earnings per share of 55-65 cents for 2019. Healthy business in Aviation, Healthcare and Renewable Energy segments as well as steps to improve the Power segment and the dispositions in GE Capital assets will be boons. In third-quarter 2019, the company’s earnings surpassed estimates by 25%, while revenues lagged the same by 19.8%. The presence of internal and external challenges remains a drag for the Power business. Also, weak margin in Renewable Energy, forex woes and tariffs may adversely impact performance. In the past three months, General Electric's shares have underperformed its industry.”

10/31/2019 – General Electric had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $9.00 to $11.00.

10/30/2019 – General Electric had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

General Electric stock opened at $11.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.60. General Electric has a 1-year low of $6.77 and a 1-year high of $11.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.18 and its 200 day moving average is $9.88.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in General Electric by 26.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 365,565,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,838,441,000 after purchasing an additional 76,193,032 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter valued at $433,181,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 254.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,270,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $559,339,000 after purchasing an additional 38,260,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 512,742,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,383,800,000 after purchasing an additional 9,483,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in General Electric by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 648,159,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,805,671,000 after buying an additional 8,989,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

