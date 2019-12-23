Redstar Gold (CVE:RGC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Redstar Gold Corp (CVE:RGC) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 370000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.03. The company has a market cap of $9.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00.

Redstar Gold Company Profile (CVE:RGC)

Redstar Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on the Unga Gold project that covers an area of approximately 250 sq. kms in Alaska. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

