Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 76,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of REGI opened at $24.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $989.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.43. Renewable Energy Group has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $29.61.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $584.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.77 million. Renewable Energy Group had a negative net margin of 4.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.10%. On average, research analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

