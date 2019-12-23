Renren (NYSE:RENN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Renren (NYSE:RENN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Renren Inc. operates as a social networking internet platform in China offering information and content sharing, music, online games and online shopping and other services including communication. Its platform includes renren.com, our main social networking website, game.renren.com, our online games center, nuomi.com, our social commerce website, and jingwei.com and professional and business social networking service website. Renren Inc. “

Shares of NYSE:RENN opened at $0.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average of $0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $51.27 million, a P/E ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.62. Renren has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $2.47.

Renren (NYSE:RENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Renren had a net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 29.31%. The company had revenue of $104.77 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Renren will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Renren stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Renren Inc (NYSE:RENN) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,185 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,901 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.42% of Renren worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Renren

Renren Inc operates a social networking Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Renren and Auto Group. The company operates Renren.com and Renren Mobile App that enable users to communicate and stay connected with friends, classmates, family members, and co-workers; and woxiu.com, a PC-based social video platform for users to stream their performances live to viewers.

