Research Analysts Set Expectations for Mcdonald’s Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MCD)

Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies upped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Mcdonald’s in a report released on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the fast-food giant will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.88. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Mcdonald’s’ Q2 2020 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MCD. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $218.00 price objective on the stock. Longbow Research raised shares of Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Mcdonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.54.

NYSE:MCD opened at $197.14 on Monday. Mcdonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $169.04 and a fifty-two week high of $221.93. The firm has a market cap of $148.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $194.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.65.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 28.09%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $193.83 per share, for a total transaction of $484,575.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $872,235. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $194.12 per share, with a total value of $194,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,179,620. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 7,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,223. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

