Research Analysts Set Expectations for PolyOne Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:POL)

PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for PolyOne in a research report issued on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PolyOne’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

POL has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet lowered PolyOne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on PolyOne in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.71.

NYSE POL opened at $37.05 on Monday. PolyOne has a 1-year low of $24.47 and a 1-year high of $37.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $705.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.91 million. PolyOne had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.203 dividend. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from PolyOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. PolyOne’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POL. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PolyOne by 220.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in PolyOne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in PolyOne by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in PolyOne by 204.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in PolyOne by 410.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 6,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

