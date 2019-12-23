Research Analysts Set Expectations for TELA Bio’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:TELA)

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) – Equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies increased their FY2019 earnings estimates for TELA Bio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. O’brien now expects that the company will earn ($2.09) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.10). Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for TELA Bio’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.69) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.21) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.33) EPS.

TELA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on TELA Bio in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on TELA Bio in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of TELA Bio in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TELA opened at $12.06 on Monday. TELA Bio has a 1-year low of $10.78 and a 1-year high of $15.05.

In related news, Director Matt Zuga bought 86,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $1,041,202.89. Also, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 384,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $4,649,995.35.

About TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. It offers reinforced tissue matrix products for a variety of reconstruction procedures, including hernia repair, abdominal wall reconstruction, and plastic and reconstructive surgery.

