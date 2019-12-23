Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for December, 23rd (ADMA, BGNE, CBRL, CCL, CLS, CLXT, CPRX, DIS, DRI, ETR)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, December 23rd:

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

CL King initiated coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $43.00.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at National Securities. The firm currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $175.00 price target on the stock.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at KeyCorp. The firm currently has a $135.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $140.00.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Mizuho. They currently have a $123.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $121.00.

GNC (NYSE:GNC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK). The firm issued a market perform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets. They currently have a $3.25 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $4.25. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock.

Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK). Craig Hallum issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Loop Capital. The firm currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $90.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $80.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $5.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $21.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $150.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $143.00.

Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:NILSY) was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) was downgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They currently have a $59.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $53.00.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) was upgraded by analysts at Sandler O’Neill from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $17.50 price target on the stock.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. The firm currently has $150.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $151.00.

SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of ThromboGenics (OTCMKTS:TBGNF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC). They issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $4.50 price target on the stock.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Valeritas (NASDAQ:VLRX) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Valeritas (NASDAQ:VLRX) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. assumed coverage on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR). Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

