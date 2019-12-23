Restart Energy MWAT (MWAT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $14,125.00

Restart Energy MWAT (CURRENCY:MWAT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 23rd. During the last week, Restart Energy MWAT has traded 13.7% higher against the dollar. One Restart Energy MWAT token can now be bought for $0.0093 or 0.00000123 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin, Sistemkoin and Coinsuper. Restart Energy MWAT has a total market cap of $4.20 million and approximately $14,125.00 worth of Restart Energy MWAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00038005 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $471.94 or 0.06233806 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000488 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00029895 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001864 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00001311 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000280 BTC.

About Restart Energy MWAT

Restart Energy MWAT (MWAT) is a token. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. Restart Energy MWAT’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 452,750,000 tokens. Restart Energy MWAT’s official Twitter account is @RestartEnergyio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Restart Energy MWAT is restartenergy.io. The Reddit community for Restart Energy MWAT is /r/RestartEnergy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Restart Energy MWAT Token Trading

Restart Energy MWAT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin, CoinZest, Coinsuper and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Restart Energy MWAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Restart Energy MWAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Restart Energy MWAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

