resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

TORC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut resTORbio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Guggenheim downgraded resTORbio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised resTORbio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Svb Leerink cut resTORbio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of resTORbio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

resTORbio stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.42. 72,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,852,933. resTORbio has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $11.96. The firm has a market cap of $47.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.74.

resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.14). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that resTORbio will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Puretech Health Llc sold 531,040 shares of resTORbio stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total value of $546,971.20. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,415,016 shares of company stock worth $8,847,230. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of resTORbio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,052,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in resTORbio by 72.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,383,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,115,000 after acquiring an additional 583,233 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in resTORbio in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,453,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of resTORbio by 25.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 682,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,959,000 after purchasing an additional 139,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in shares of resTORbio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,196,000. 52.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

resTORbio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems.

