Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) Declares $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.166 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th.

Retail Properties of America has a dividend payout ratio of 733.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Retail Properties of America to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.1%.

Shares of RPAI stock opened at $13.29 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.47. Retail Properties of America has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $14.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $119.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.71 million. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 2.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Retail Properties of America will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RPAI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Retail Properties of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

