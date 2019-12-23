Revain Price Tops $0.0422 on Major Exchanges (R)

Revain (CURRENCY:R) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Revain has a total market cap of $20.45 million and approximately $401,979.00 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Revain token can now be bought for about $0.0422 or 0.00000564 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, YoBit, Mercatox and C-CEX. Over the last week, Revain has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Revain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013517 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00182235 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.71 or 0.01160984 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00025783 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00117259 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Revain

Revain launched on August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 484,450,000 tokens. Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Revain’s official website is revain.org. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Revain Token Trading

Revain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Kucoin, YoBit, HitBTC, OKEx, Kuna, Cryptopia, Mercatox, BitFlip, BTC-Alpha and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Revain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.