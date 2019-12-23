Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Enbridge (TSE:ENB) a C$56.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$56.00 target price on Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ENB. Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a hold rating and set a C$50.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$54.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Enbridge from C$46.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Enbridge from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$54.62.

ENB opened at C$51.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.16, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$50.15 and its 200 day moving average is C$47.21. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of C$39.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.00.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$11.60 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enbridge will post 2.6500001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.42%.

In other news, Senior Officer Cynthia Lynn Hansen sold 18,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.97, for a total transaction of C$917,867.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,540,458.57. Also, Senior Officer Bradley Francis Shamla sold 2,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.30, for a total value of C$120,000.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,177,455.50. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,444 shares of company stock worth $1,339,779.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

