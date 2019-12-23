RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Lifted to “Outperform” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $17.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $13.00.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of RPT Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of RPT opened at $14.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 0.68. RPT Realty has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $14.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.09.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $58.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.13 million. RPT Realty had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 2.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RPT Realty will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is currently 65.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPT. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,643,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,675,000 after purchasing an additional 190,174 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in RPT Realty by 1.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,035,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,755,000 after buying an additional 41,066 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in RPT Realty by 5.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,408,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,058,000 after buying an additional 75,140 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in RPT Realty by 1.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,361,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,489,000 after buying an additional 18,957 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in RPT Realty by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,297,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,715,000 after buying an additional 34,550 shares during the period.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

