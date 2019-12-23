Safe Haven Price Up 7.6% Over Last Week (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One Safe Haven token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including OceanEx and LATOKEN. Safe Haven has a total market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $15,332.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $191.76 or 0.02530895 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Safe Haven

Safe Haven is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2014. Safe Haven's total supply is 8,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 tokens.

The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Safe Haven's official website is safehaven.io.

Safe Haven Token Trading

Safe Haven can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OceanEx and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

